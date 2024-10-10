Middle School in Stuart destroyed during Hurricane Milton

By Danielle Scruggs

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Murray Middle School in Stuart was destroyed during Hurricane Milton’s destructive impact in Florida.

Milton made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key.

A total of 126 tornado warnings were issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service office in Florida.

Officials said this is a record for the state of Florida.

“It’s also the 2nd highest number of tornado warnings issued in the U.S. for a single calendar day,” the office said.

Milton led to a path of destruction, with at least 19 tornadoes touching down across the state.

There were multiple deaths, homes destroyed and cars flipped in various parts of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he does not remember a storm in recent history when so many tornado warnings were issued.

