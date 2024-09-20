Asheville community reports theft, defacement of political yard signs

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — There have been multiple reports of people stealing and defacing political yard signs in an Asheville community.

Two homeowners in Asheville’s Kenilworth neighborhood had their “Caleb Rudow for Congress” signs sprayed over with the Star of David. One Harris-Walz sign was also defaced.

News 13 viewers have reported other signs stolen.

Rep. Caleb Rudow calls the vandalism a reflection of current hate and anti-Semitism nationally.

It’s just disgusting when people deface signs and don’t believe in our democracy. I believe our country’s better than that and I hope our neighbors can remind one another we’re all better than that,” Rudow said.

With defacing or stealing political signs being a crime, charges can include trespassing and vandalism.

Asheville police say the defaced signs in Kenilworth are the only reports they have received.

