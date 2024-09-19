CEO of Orlando International Airport announces resignation

By Mike Gramajo

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — The CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority announced on Wednesday that he’s resigning from his post early next year.

In a statement shared via a news release from GOAA, Kevin Thibault, who’s been in charge of the airport since 2022, cited family health concerns as the reason.

His last day on the job is on Jan. 31, 2025.

“Thank you and Immediate Past Chairman Mr. Carson Good for the support you’ve given me over the past two years. I wish you and all the GOAA team all the best.” Mr. Thibault also referred to how he enjoyed his role as CEO.

“As a transportation professional, to serve as a state transportation secretary and now as the Chief Executive Officer of the 7th largest airport in the United States has truly been the epitome of a professional career well served,” Thibault said in a letter to GOAA board chairman Tim Weisheyer. “When you look back at what has been accomplished in the past two years, I am confident that this airport is positioned for continued greatness in the years to come.”

Since becoming CEO of both Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL), there have been dramatic improvements at both locations.

Passenger traffic is more than 58 million at MCO this year, GOAA said, as the airport now ranks as the No. 7 busiest airport in the United States and 18th busiest in the world.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.