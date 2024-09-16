Killington bakery takes title for largest whoopie pie

By James Maloney

RUTLAND, Vermont (WPTZ) — Dream Maker Bakers made culinary history Saturday at the third annual Rutland Whoopie Pie Festival.

The bakery set out to make the largest whoopie pie in the world. The weight was calculated at 1,187 pounds, beating the previous record by exactly 120 pounds.

“I feel absolutely incredible at this moment,” owner of Dream Maker Bakers Megan Wagner said. “I really want to thank my team, this incredible team right here, they have worked just as hard as I have night and day, and it wouldn’t be possible not only without my team, my friends, the volunteers, the Rutland Chamber — they all made it happen.”

The event drew a larger crowd with lots to do and see. Vendors came from across the region, bringing their own flavors for the community to taste.

The event also included live music, entertainment and the first adult-only soapbox derby race in Vermont.

“So, typically, soapbox races are a kid thing, and we wanted to crank it up a little bit,” Kim Griffin, executive director of the nonprofit Mint Maker Space, said.

The event was organized by the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region.

