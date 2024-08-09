SpaceX stands down from Friday launch, plans Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral Saturday

By Allison Petro

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WESH) — SpaceX was set to launch 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Friday, but stood down from that attempt just before noon.

After a series of delays throughout Friday morning, SpaceX said recovery weather conditions forced the launch to be rescheduled entirely.

The new target liftoff time is Saturday at 8:50 a.m. If needed, additional opportunities will be available until 10:48 a.m.

This will be the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. It has previously launched: CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, Telkomsat Merah Putih 2, and 11 Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

