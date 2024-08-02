Several cities are handing out sandbags to residents ahead of wet weekend

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — Ahead of the wet weather South Florida is expecting this weekend from an approaching tropical wave, that has the potential to become a tropical depression or storm once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, several cities are offering their residents sand and sandbags to help keep their properties dry.

In Fort Lauderdale, there are two locations where sand will be available every day, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., for those who bring their own sandbags and shovels. Those locations are Floyd Hull Stadium, 2800 SW 8th Ave, and Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Ave.

The city is also offering pre-made sandbags at those locations every Saturday throughout the season from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proof of residency is required to receive sandbags and there is a limit of five bags per vehicle.

In Lauderhill, a limited supply of sandbags will be available for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon while supplies last. The sandbags will be handed out at Veterans Park, 7600 NW 50 Street, and Wolk Park, 1080 NW 42 Way. Residents are required to provide proof of Lauderhill residency. Sandbag distribution is limited to 5 bags per household.

Miami Beach is also offering pre-filled sandbags to residents this weekend.

They will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2100 Collins Avenue, east of Collins Park, and 225 79th Street in North Beach. Proof of residency is required. There is a limit of four sandbags per household.

In Miami Lakes, residents can pick up sandbags at Royal Oaks Park, 16500 NW 87th Avenue, on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Proof of residency is required and sandbags will be pre-filled, there is a limit of 10 per vehicle.

