Parents, guardians accused of not taking children to juvenile court appearances

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Eight were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday on charges related to their alleged failure to bring their children to scheduled juvenile court appearances.

The arrest warrants were issued by Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.

A combination of SPD’s Violent Crimes Violent Crimes Abatement Team, Shreveport City Marshal’s Office and Caddo Parish Juvenile Services collaborated on the warrant operation culminating in the eight’s arrest.

Specific locations within the city where violent and juvenile offenses have been on the rise were targeted.

“The operation was part of an ongoing effort to ensure accountability and compliance with the juvenile justice system,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

Arrested were the following:

· Minnie Mouton – felony · Jalisa Little – felony · LaShonda Perrow – felony · Shacorey Williams – felony · Crystal Jones – felony · Tiffany Davis – misdemeanor · Isaac Darrentine – felony · Antonio Coleman – felony

“Chief Wayne Smith believes that by holding parents and guardians accountable, SPD will address and reduce the rates of juvenile delinquency and ensure that young offenders receive the necessary judicial oversight. This operation underscores our commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public safety in our community,” Bordelon said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.