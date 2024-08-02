Identity theft victim says he was denied USPS job because of criminal arrested under his name

By Web staff

DORAL, Florida (WSVN) — The nightmare continues for a South Florida man after his name was used by a suspect with a dark past, a problem that, he said, is now standing in the way of a new job.

Mekal Wilson detailed the latest chapter in his identity theft saga with 7News on Thursday.

“It’s been devastating. It really has set me back,” he said.

Wilson’s name has been used and abused. Months after his wallet was stolen, he continues to pay the price for crimes he didn’t commit.

On Nov. 9, 2023, a suspect who was running away from police was carrying Wilson’s ID and was arrested under his name.

With the help of 7News, Wilson eventually got that sorted out, but his problems were not over yet.

“Just yesterday, I get an email back that says, ‘You are not hireable,’” he said.

After applying for a job with the United States Postal Service, the response he received indicated he has an “active warrant for his arrest … related to a crime in Doral,” according to the National Crime Information Center.

Wilson started reaching out to Doral Police and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

“Everyone that I call leads me to a dead end,” he said.

7News has contacted the department as well, along with the state attorney’s office.

Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Doral Police said in an email that the department has no record of issuing a warrant in Wilson’s name.

As for the state attorney’s office, a spokesperson said they are working to get to the bottom of this.

There are several active criminal cases for the man accused of stealing his identity, and one case is listed under his alias, Makel Wilson.

“At this point, I’m just at my end,” Wilson said.

Wilson has less than a week to clear his name, or the job with the postal service is off the table.

“Having had it snatched away from me due to something that is beyond my control, due to something that I have gone through leaps and bounds to correct, it’s devastating,” he said.

Wilson said he hopes all this is sorted out soon because the USPS job would be a life-changer. He said every time he leaves his home, he’s afraid he’s going to be arrested.

