Three adults, two dogs rescued from beached shrimp boat in Port Aransas

By Erin Holly

Click here for updates on this story

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (KRIS) — A shrimp boat, called “Second Chance,” washed ashore just north of Horace Caldwell Pier in Port Aransas around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. The three adults and two dogs aboard the “Second Chance” boat were rescued. No injuries were reported.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, problems with the boats anchor and mechanical issues caused it to lose power which led to it washing ashore Wednesday morning. Beachgoers on Wednesday were shocked to see this sight.

“I think it’s pretty crazy. I’ve never seen a shrimp boat up close like this, being in the sand,” Port Aransas resident Clayton Dennis said.

James Farris, a public information officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, said that the Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi flew a helicopter over the area where the boat lost power, near Conn Brown Harbor, and dropped a rescue swimmer to rescue the people and dogs aboard around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

“I’m just glad that everybody’s okay. That was our first thought, hoping everybody made it out safely,” Erin Dixon, a visitor from Rogers, Texas said.

Several tourists on vacation in Port Aransas were not expecting to see a shrimp boat washed ashore during their beach day.

“We were totally shocked. When we came to the beach today, we set up right here, where we set up yesterday, and we came to set up again and were like woah, what is this?” Jennifer Hendricks, a visitor from Arlington, Texas said.

The Coast Guard says that the investigation about why exactly the boat was having issues, is still underway.

“Yeah no, this is probably the most crazy thing I’ve seen. Well besides people driving out there, by the second sandbar,” Dennis said.

The Coast Guard says that the damages to the “Second Chance” boat still need to be addressed. When the investigation is complete, a plan will be put in place to remove the vessel from the beach in Port Aransas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.