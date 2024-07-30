13-year-old paralyzed, in coma after accidental shooting

By Spencer Tracy

PORT ORANGE, Florida (WESH) — A 13-year-old boy is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot over the weekend.

Port Orange police say it was an accident.

Nathaniel Green remains in a coma at Orlando Health Hospital with his family by his side.

“We just need everyone’s prayers, we are praying for a miracle,” said Elizabeth Green, the teen’s grandmother.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Creekwater Boulevard near State Road 44.

“In a split second, life can change. My advice is to stop what you are doing and go hug your kids, because it can change real quick,” said Daniel Green, the teen’s grandfather.

Port Orange police provided WESH 2 with new details about the shooting on Monday:

“It is an open, active investigation. A juvenile accidentally shot another juvenile in the home with weapons that did not belong to the parents,” said Sgt. William Harrison of the Port Orange police.

The teen’s mother, Jennifer Green, said the accidental shooting happened at a friend’s house during a sleepover. She said her son had never played with guns before and she never would have allowed it.

Jennifer Green said the bullet went through her son’s throat and spinal cord.

“He woke up this morning, opened his eyes. He can’t talk or anything; he is in and out,” Jennifer Green said.

Nathaniel was supposed to play in his first football game over the weekend.

“He was looking forward to that, got all his football gear, his cleats, and was all excited to play football,” said Daniel Green. His family said he will never be able to walk again or play football. They are now preparing for his long road to recovery.

“He will pull through, we will bring him home,” said Daniel Green.

The family has set up a fundraiser to support Nathaniel’s long road to recovery.

Port Orange police told WESH 2 that the gun was not registered or purchased by either juvenile’s parents, but no other details have been released. No charges have been filed in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

