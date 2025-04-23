$4.8 million, vehicles, jewelry and firearms seized in smoke shops raid

By Doug Myers

North Texas (KTVT) — A joint law enforcement operation resulted in the seizure of vehicles, jewelry, firearms, and $4.8 million, following a probe into alleged illegal drug distribution through businesses named Sky Rise and ZRD Smoke Shops, officials announced Wednesday.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Texas Department of Public Safety, involved law enforcement agencies from Dallas and Kaufman counties.

Attorney says shops operate legally under Texas hemp laws

The seizures occurred on Monday. On Wednesday, an attorney representing the businesses said the smoke shops are “federally legal hemp small businesses targeted by questionable police actions.”

“The business owner has consistently demonstrated a commitment to transparency and compliance,” said David Sergi of San Marcos-based Sergi and Associates in a statement. “He has offered to share his books and tax records to show that he is operating a lawful enterprise and has always been willing to cooperate with law enforcement. As a respected leader in the Texas hemp industry, he has helped set the standard for accountability and responsible business practices.”

Sergi said Sky Rise and ZRD Smoke Shops are “fully licensed retailers” selling legal hemp products following Texas law.

“All products have been tested by reputable, independent laboratories, and the businesses hold certificates of analysis confirming their compliance with legal THC limits,” Sergi said.

Forney police discuss lengthy investigation leading to raid

Meanwhile, the Forney Police Department said the raid followed a “lengthy investigation into the illegal distribution of controlled substances through multiple businesses in the area, including the Sky Rise Smoke Shop in Forney.”

No additional details or potential suspects are being immediately released to “protect the integrity of the process,” the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office said.

In addition to the Texas Department of Public Safety, participating agencies included the Kaufman County Street Crimes Unit, the Terrell Police Department, the Forney Police Department, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office, and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is continuing, officials said.

