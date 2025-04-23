Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer dies after garage fire, collapse

By Shardaa Gray, Sara Tenenbaum, Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A veteran Chicago firefighter has died after a garage fire and collapse in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt identified him as Fire Captain David Meyer, 54, who joined the department in 1996.

“Please keep us all in your prayers,” she said. “It’s one of those things, we go to work every day and we never know if we’re going to come home.”

Nance-Holt said the fire department received a call just after 4 a.m. for a garage fire at 1239 North Pine Avenue. Firefighters including Capt. Meyer responded to the scene to battle the blaze, which sent plumes of smoke and flames shooting into the air.

Nance-Holt said the fire was put out and when the firefighters were standing outside the structure, the garage collapsed and injured Meyer.

A mayday call went out at 4:18 a.m. and Meyer was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to those injuries.

Meyer is survived by his parents, his wife, three daughters and a son, and his CFD family, Holt said. She asked the city of Chicago to keep Meyer’s family and the department in their prayers during this time.

“When you lose a brother or sister on the fire department, it’s life changing. It’s a family member. It’s not just a coworker because we stay together 24 hours a day,” Nance-Holt said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke alongside Nance-Holt, calling him a hero and offering his condolences to Meyers’ colleagues and family at the fire department.

“The entire city of Chicago will put our arms around Mr. Meyer’s wife, his three lovely daughters and his son, his parents and the company that he served alongside of, the Chicago Fire Department,” Johnson said.

In a statement, the mayor added, “This is a devastating loss for our city. Captain Meyer was not just a firefighter; he was a beloved husband, son, and father of four. Our whole city wraps our arms around the family and loved ones of Captain Meyer during this trying time.”

Details on the cause of the fire have not been released and it remains under investigation.

The Chicago Teachers Union, who rallied with the Chicago Fire Department’s firefighters union in solidarity as both groups sought new contracts with the city earlier this year, also released a statement about Meyer’s death, writing in part, “Captain Meyer had a long career dedicated to serving the people of Chicago during their times of need, which reflects the commitment of our courageous firefighters and paramedics. His sacrifice is a debt that our city can never fully repay. … We mourn alongside our IAFF Chicago Fire Fighters Local 2 siblings.”

