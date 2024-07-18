How Penn Woods Winery workers are adjusting their routine amid heat wave

By Madeleine Wright

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Workers at Penn Woods Winery are adjusting their routine because of the heat wave.

Vineyard and production assistant Cornelio Hernandez is among six workers who have shortened their hours amid the sizzling temperatures. They’re taking more frequent breaks and starting work early to avoid the hottest part of the day.

“It’s dangerous whenever you try to do a full day of work outside,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez has been spending a lot more time inside his air-conditioned tractor. It’s the only way he can work in the vineyard for long periods safely.

Penn Woods Winery grows enough grapes to fill 10,000 cases of wine each year. But lately, the tasting room has been emptier than usual. On Wednesday, a sign on the door read: “Due to the excessive heat, we are closing at 4 pm.”

“Of course, the heat wave has slowed it down a little bit,” Penns Wood Winery operations manager Bridget Stowell said. “Less people want to come out when it’s super, super hot.”

Nick Pisano, from King of Prussia, is one of a few customers who decided to brave the heat. Fans were blowing at full speed to keep guests cool. The business also offered wine-sicles, which are popsicles inside of wine glasses.

“The wine, the snacks, the atmosphere, everything is awesome,” Pisano said. “Definitely sweating while I’m drinking wine though, which I didn’t think I was going to do.”

