New video shows moments before and after OCSO shooting

By Julian Paras

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — On June 25 after 11 p.m., an Otero County sheriff’s deputy responded to a welfare check on 17-year-old Elijah Hadley.

The deputy can be heard trying to ask Hadley what he is doing on Highway 70.

As Hadley approaches the deputy, he is asked to show his hands.

At that moment, the 17-year-old threw to the side what looked to be a gun, later found to be an airsoft pistol.

The deputy then shot Hadley four times. Hadley collapses to the ground. The unnamed deputy informs OCSO he’s unharmed.

As the deputy waits for backup, he can be heard telling Hadley not to move.

The 17-year-old has been on the ground for more than three minutes — until shots are fired again. Hadley was then shot more than 15 times as he lay on the ground injured.

Five minutes pass — and the deputy can be heard breathing heavily, still waiting for deputies to arrive.

Otero County deputies arrive by 11:23 p.m. to offer aid.

The deputy checked Hadley’s body for a pulse.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the incident, which is also being shared with the district attorney.

For the time being, they also say the identity of this Otero County deputy will not be shared as they investigate the shooting.

