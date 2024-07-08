Family closing beloved restaurant that went viral on TikTok

By Jarah Wright

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — A beloved Silverado Rancho restaurant that went viral on TikTok is officially closing their doors.

Sunday was the last day of operations for Dynamite Korean Street Food and Sushi, according to a post by the restaurant.

“I’m sorry for the sudden news guys. A lot has happened in the last few months with my mom having to get surgery procedures due to her health issues and we’re no longer able to operate the shop to its full potential because my father passed away, John Park, going through his chemo and radiation and he, unfortunately, did not make it,” Steve Park said in the video. “This dream wouldn’t have been possible without you guys.”

Channel 13 first told you about Dynamite Korean Street Food and Sushi in May 2023, as people all over the world were rallying around the business after their story went viral.

Jong Park and his family immigrated from Korea to the U.S.

Park’s father, Jong, worked his way up to become a sushi chef before opening his own restaurant, Dynamite Korean Street Food and Sushi, in the Silverado Ranch Plaza on Eastern.

In February 2023, Jong was diagnosed with Stage 4 tongue cancer.

“We genuinely thought, even all of last year, that he was going to make it. He had successful chemo treatment. He had successful radiation treatment. When he was finished, even though he lost a lot of weight, his tumor looked a lot better. It shrunk by over 60 percent,” Steve previously told Channel 13.

However, by the end of 2023, the tumor had started to grow back and Jong passed away on Dec. 27, 2023.

TikTok star Keith Lee stepped up for the Parks on several occasions, including offering to pay for the first 300 customers on New Year’s Eve. The line stretched around the building.

“People who waited six to seven hours in this long line in the small complex, that was an insane moment for us,” Steve said. “That really gave us a reason to hold on to the restaurant, gave us a reason that hey, we’re not alone and we have the support of not only the Vegas community, but all over the nation, all over TikTok, all over social media, rooting for us.”

In May, Steve told Channel 13 that he wasn’t sure what the long-term future of the restaurant would be but his family wanted to continue Jong’s legacy for as long as they could.

The restaurant is located at 9711 S. Eastern Ave., Suite H7 in Silverado Ranch Plaza and is scheduled to be open until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.

