NASCAR Street Race takes over Chicago

By Noel Brennan, Sara Machi

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Race weekend is here, and engines were revving all day long Saturday. Anyone can hear NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race from downtown, even if they cannot see the track.

Fans came from all over. CBS 2 heard from some from Chicago and northern Illinois and even a family from California. Some were longtime race fans, and some were NASCAR newbies. But all came out to watch the Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon.

Fans agreed that race weekend in Chicago is unlike any other. NASCAR takes over city streets like it takes over the senses.

“It’s a crazy atmosphere. There’s a lot of people and a lot of loud noises,” said Christian Embry.

It’s the kind of noise you can feel.

“Like bass. Like a strong bass on your body, so it was pretty cool, exciting,” said Robert Johnson.

“Just like the rumble and the sound. We love it. We love the smell,” said Linda Hodges.

There is the scent of rubber, oil, and asphalt.

Or power, as Linda Hodges puts it.

“There’s nothing like this,” she said.

She and her family came all the way from Los Angeles to see the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

“We just want to have a good time, and hopefully we can get up close and see the cars,” said Jake Hodges.

“This is a definite core memory for us,” Linda said. “It’s one for the books.”

All it takes is a moment beside the track for some locals to realize they’re race fans.

“We are now,” said Robert Johnson.

He never expected to see stock cars so close to home.

“I think it puts Chicago on the map,” he said. “I mean, we already get a lot of tourists, but even more reason for people to come here and check it out.”

“Good times around good people and see some sports,” said Christian Embry.

His NASCAR fandom is as new as his hat, with a tag still attached.

“Oh yeah, I just haven’t ripped it off yet, but I need to,” he said.

He likes just about everything he has seen, heard, and tasted.

“Barbecue, pulled pork, mac and cheese is worth it, I’ll say that,” he said.

When the Chainsmokers took the stage Saturday in front of Chicago Street Race fans, it was a moment one year in the making. Their original show was canceled during the 2023 storms.

The reverb off the bass was strong enough to rival the rumble from the track.

“I’ve never been to NASCAR before, so this is my first race event,” said Brenda Stahl.

“This is my first NASCAR,” said her daughter Skylar.

“She likes music, so there is music. She likes Cars, the Disney movie, so it just kind of completed the whole cycle,” said Brennan Ivory.

Fans gave the event two thumbs up.

Race weekend is just getting started. The main event, NASCAR’s Cup Series race, begins at 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.

