Multiple pets killed in fire that spread to homes

PHOENIX, Arizona (KNXV) — Officials are investigating an overnight fire that left multiple pets dead in Phoenix.

Firefighters were first called to the scene near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to 911 calls, the fire is believed to have started in a grassy area before extending to a nearby home. The fire then spread to at least one other home, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

ABC15 talked with the residents of the home that was destroyed Friday morning. They tell us they weren’t home when the fire started and, after losing everything, they have nowhere to go. Multiple pets were killed in the blaze.

They have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the costs of rebuilding their lives.

A neighbor said numerous fireworks were being shot off behind the home throughout the night.

Whether Fourth of July fireworks caused the fire or something else led to the flames is unknown.

Valley firefighters were dispatched to multiple significant fires on the July 4th holiday.

Around 9:30 p.m., a backyard fire spread to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Crews also battled a separate garage fire around the same time near 40th Street and Baseline Road, according to officials.

