Former police officer who forced inmate to lick urine off the floor sentenced to prison

By Brooklyn Joyner

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A former Pearl police officer who forced an inmate to lick his own urine off the floor of a holding cell is headed to federal prison.

Michael Christian Green was sentenced Wednesday to serve one year in prison, followed by a year of supervised release. Green, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of acting under color of law to deprive a person of his civil rights. Green pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Green testified in federal court during his sentencing hearing and took responsibility for his actions. He said he regrets what he did.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Harris shared the details of how Green forced an arrestee to lick the urine off the floor of a holding cell at the Pearl Police Department. Green recorded the incident and later shared the video with his co-workers.

Green was given until July 26 to turn himself in and begin serving his sentence.

