Jury convicts former Jehovah’s Witness elder of sexually abusing 3 children

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster County jury convicted a former Jehovah’s Witness elder of sexually abusing three children more than 20 years ago.

Norman Aviles-Garriga, 45, was found guilty on Wednesday of 12 charges, including aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

A judge revoked his bail, and he was taken into custody. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.

The charges stem from a grand jury investigation.

The abuse happened between 1999 and 2003 in Lancaster.

“This defendant weaponized religion to gain community trust and proximity to abuse children, then took steps as an elder to have the victims discredited,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “The tenacity of investigators and the brave survivors of this abuse did not allow that to happen, and this predatory defendant is now held accountable.”

According to testimony, two of the victims reported the abuse to Jehovah’s Witnesses leaders.

In meetings before the elders, Aviles-Garriga called the victims “demons” and allegedly retaliated by using his position to delay their baptisms.

Aviles-Garriga was expelled from the church for a period of months and then allowed back, according to testimony.

The victims later disclosed the abuse to counselors.

