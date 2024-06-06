Four tornadoes touched down throughout Maryland during Wednesday’s storm

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Four confirmed tornadoes touched down throughout Maryland during Wednesday’s storm.

According to the National Weather Service, one twister hit Carroll County near the airport in Westminster.

A second was spotted in the Arbutus area of Baltimore County.

Two were in the Poolesville – Gaithersburg and Brookeville – Olney regions of Montgomery County.

The path was reportedly along White Ferry and Partnership Roads.

Between 6 and 8:30pm crews responded to 35 storm related incidents, including five trees that fell on houses, nine vehicle collisions, and more than 10 calls of downed wires.

At least nine areas in the state sustained damage potentially caused by tornadoes, but surveys haven’t affirmed that. Assessments are expected to be conducted in Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery, Howard and Baltimore counties.

A viewer in the Box Hill neighborhood in Abingdon sent us a few photos of major flooding there.

Harford County Fire and EMS said 10 people were rescued from the floods with no serious injuries.

BGE said Thursday morning that 1,200 customers remain without power in their coverage zone, mostly in Baltimore County.

Here’s what our own meteorologist Stevie Daniels says we can expect today.

“We’re are not out of the woods just yet regarding strong storm potential. The window for severe storms will be around 1 PM – 7 PM. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Areas along the beltway and SE will be under a Marginal Risk as damaging winds will be the main concerns. Because of the tropical airmass in place, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was upgraded. A Severe T-storm Watch is possible.”

