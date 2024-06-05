Reshuffling of Power: Sheryl Scott Taylor’s Transition from District 146 to 147 Underlines Political Dynamics

By Burt Levine

June 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a dynamic twist of political careers, Sheryl Scott Taylor, the former Chief of Staff to Texas State Representative Shawn Thierry (D-146), has been hired by State Rep. Jolanda Jones (D-147) following her departure from Thierry’s office. This move comes after Thierry’s surprising defeat in the recent elections, where she lost to newcomer Lauren Asheley Simmons, who secured 64.63% of the vote compared to Thierry’s 35.37%.

Thierry, a seasoned representative who had served since 2017, informed Taylor of her termination in a formal letter, citing the effective date as May 31. Taylor, a retired US Air Force and Texas Air National Guard member, also retired from the US Post Office, had been a key figure in Thierry’s office. Thierry succeeded State Rep. Boris Miles, who moved to the State Senate following the untimely death of Harris County Commissioner El Franco Lee in 2016.

State Rep. Jolanda Jones warmly welcomed Taylor to her team, stating, “I am thrilled to extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to you as the new District Director for HD 147 effective June 1, 2024. My office is elated to have you join our dynamic team and are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to collaborate with you to serve the constituents of our district and the great State of Texas.”

Jones, who, like Thierry, is a private practice attorney, stands out for her strong support from the Houston GLBT community. Her statement highlighted Taylor’s extensive experience, loyalty, and dedication to public service, emphasizing the value she would bring to the team. Jones added, “Your extensive experience, unwavering loyalty, and dedication to public service make you an invaluable asset to our team. The fact you are a resident of HD147 makes it that much sweeter. We have full confidence that your exceptional leadership skills will help propel us towards achieving our goals and enhancing service to the Houston community.”

Jones, a former at-large City Council Member and Houston ISD Trustee, was elected in 2016 by defeating Danielle Bess and succeeded Garnet Coleman, who had held the seat since October 1991.

Thierry’s defeat followed her controversial alignment with Republicans on key votes, which distanced her from the Houston GLBT community. This political stance made her a target among motivated Democrats, ultimately contributing to her loss to Simmons, a union organizer who identifies with the GLBT community.

In other significant election news, State Rep. Jarvis Johnson is in a tight race against Molly Cook. Johnson, a fourth-term representative and former Houston City Council Member, had hoped to make up the 73-vote deficit, but Cook’s 9,428 votes compared to Johnson’s 9,354 votes indicate a likely loss.

Additionally, in the Republican Primary Run-off race to face Democrat Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, Kenneth Omoruyi is trailing by 42 votes against Caroline Kane, who garnered 9,428 votes to Omoruyi’s 9,354.

Stay updated with Houston Style Magazine for more detailed coverage on local politics and community news and/or visit harrisvotes.com.

All provisional ballots have been counted. Jarvis Johnson has now lost to Molly Cook by 62 votes – 9506 to 9444.

