Man charged in Sade Robinson case appears in court

By Stephanie Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The suspect charged with killing and dismembering Sade Robinson appeared in court Wednesday, June 5. Maxwell Anderson’s attorney requested his client be given a laptop in the Milwaukee County Jail to review the terabyte of evidence in his case. He also sought to have the search warrant of Anderson’s home unsealed, but only for the state and defense.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Sanders granted the request to unseal the search warrant but denied Anderson’s request for a laptop.

“Other inmates could, certainly would, learn about this and that could create some downstream complications,” said Judge Sanders.

Anderson remains in custody on a $5 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.