Bossier City man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, sexual abuse of animal

By MERRITT HUGHES

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a retired child psychologist Tuesday on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material and sexual abuse of an animal.

George “Perry” Hill, 73, was investigated by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Support Unit, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Hill, a retired child psychologist, was arrested at his residence in the 5000 block of Rosedown Lane in Bossier City.

A search warrant for Hill’s residence allowed police to examine his electronic devices. He is charged with 2,147 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and eight counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Hill has been booked into the Bossier Max. No bond was set.

