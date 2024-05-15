Teen sisters addressing period poverty by starting a nonprofit already growing beyond Las Vegas area

By Tricia Kean

HENDERSON, Nevada (KTNV) — A couple of local high school students are working to create change in the valley and beyond. We’re introducing them in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Anchor Tricia Kean met this pair of amazing sisters who are running their own nonprofit promoting female empowerment.

“Our community has embraced us with open arms; Las Vegas community is amazing,” said Caitlyn Kim.

She and her sister Chloe are the founding members of The Wellness Box Foundation, an organization aimed at collecting and distributing hygiene and period products for women who can’t afford them.

Caitlyn said she was inspired after watching a documentary about period poverty. She learned 1 in 10 girls miss school during their cycle because they don’t have access to menstrual products, according to a 2014 report.

It was a challenge getting the foundation off the group, but Caitlyn said it was important to her and Chloe.

“I think getting it started was probably the biggest challenge,” Caitlyn said. “Like figuring out what we wanted in each box, where we were going to source the actual materials for each box. But I feel like once we got it started, it kind of took off from there.”

“At first, people, they were shocked by it because we came into school on a Wednesday morning, bringing in loads and loads of tampons and pads and they were very intrigued, but we actually had a lot of people helping us out,” Chloe said.

The girls said their volunteers are the backbone of the organization, but they also owe a huge debt of gratitude to their family of Korean descent.

“You know, our family has been one of our greatest support systems. The Wellness Box Foundation would not be where it is today without the support of our family,” Caitlyn said.

The foundation has proved to be so essential, 17-year-old Caitlyn and 15-year-old Chloe are making plans to expand their reach.

“Caitlyn’s going to college in a year. So she’s planning to bring the foundation to wherever she goes, and I’m also planning to take it over when she leaves,” Chloe said.

“So we’re already trying to start chapters in different places,” Caitlyn added. “Like our friends in California started a chapter. We have a chapter in Virginia right now. So it’s definitely something that we want to take nationally.

The girls say the organization has also taught them a lot about their own strengths and capabilities, and they want to share their optimism with other teens looking to make a difference.

“Important thing that we stand for is it doesn’t matter how old you are, change can happen no matter how old you are,” Caitlyn said.

The Kim sisters said 58% of women have been ashamed to be on their period, a stigma that stems from misinformation.

They say it’s especially true among young athletes, which is why the sisters are producing their own documentary. They’re hoping through interviews with women in sports, they can help others overcome the negativity surrounding the menstrual cycle.

