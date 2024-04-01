Teen with cystic fibrosis meets Denver Nuggets heroes

By Olivia Young

DENVER (KCNC) — Fourteen-year-old Jeagun Crouch’s wish came true this Easter when he met his favorite Denver Nuggets players and even took a few shots himself.

“My favorite player is Nikola Jokic,” Jeagun said.

Jeagun, who lives in Sterling has loved basketball all his life.

“He loves his Nuggets; he loves Nikola,” said Nicole Capps, Jeagun’s mother.

For just as long, he’s struggled with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder affecting his liver and lungs.

“A common cold for us is just a common cold. A common cold for for him can be detrimental; it can be severe; he can be on antibiotics 10 times a year,” Capps said.

Jeagun hasn’t let the condition get in the way of his love for life or sports.

“I just have to take pills and just do my best,” Jeagun said.

So when his doctor referred him to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Jeagun knew exactly what he wanted.

“He jumped right into the ‘Wish to Meet.’ He loves basketball, absolute Nuggets fanatic and loves Jokic and the other players,” said Jeanne Olson, a wish coordinator with Make-A-Wish Colorado.

The foundation put Jeagun up in the Brown Palace Hotel and brought him via limo to Ball Arena, where he met not just Jokic, but the whole team.

“I gave fist bumps to them and stuff and just said hi and happy Easter,” Jeagun said. “I got to shoot around a little bit and rebound for Aaron Gordon, and I shot on Aaron Gordon right next to him like eight times.”

Jeagun didn’t disappoint in front of his idols, making all eight shots and even earning some praise from Gordon.

“He was like, ‘Dang you’re on fire!'” Jeagun said.

To top it off, Jeagun got two signed jerseys and a ball.

“It got autographed by the whole team,” Jeagun said.

Then, he watched the game from a suite.

For his friends and family who got to come along, seeing Jeagun’s face light up was another wish granted.

Jeagun says, if it was even possible, he’s more of a Nuggets fan now.

“Priceless. I don’t think there’s anything better,” said Capps about her son and his Nuggets experience.

