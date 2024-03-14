Ridley Township man behind Jason Kelce’s Mummers costume to stop making famous hats

By Raymond Strickland

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KYW) — The Ridley Township man behind the iconic Mummers costume Jason Kelce wore during the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl parade says he will stop making the famous replica championship fan hats after the Philly legend announced his retirement.

James May, 82, says he’s sold thousands of the hats since Kelce wore it during the historic day, and the customer demand has yet to slow down.

“It was a great experience in my life,” he said.

May, who retired years ago, continued to make the hats due to the increase in popularity. He’s been making Mummers costumes since the 70s.

“I enjoyed every minute of it,” said May, who owns James May Costume Co. “I haven’t worked a day in my life.”

He says he will stop making the hats on April 30.

The money for the hats, which cost $100, will not go to May, but to two different charities: Mummers Against Cancer and Wounded Warriors. He’s hoping to raise $30,000 after raising $20,000 last year.

“It’s ending, but it’s ending in a good way, and it’s ending with helping people,” he said.

To get your hands on one of the hats, you can visit James May in Ridley Township and pay in cash. At that time, you’ll also decide which charity your donation will go to.

