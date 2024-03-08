Minnesota senator calls female Delta pilot a “stewardess” during hearing

By Mackenzie Lofgren

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Gene Dornink found himself apologizing after referring to a female Delta pilot as a “stewardess” during a sick and safe time amendment hearing on Tuesday.

Following her testimony where Laura Haynor identified herself, Dornink (R-Brownsdale) began by asking her, “What does a typical work week look like for a stewardess?”

Haynor corrected Dornink saying, “I’m a first officer for Delta,” and further clarified that she works as a pilot, to which Dornink immediately apologized.

“I don’t know why I said that,” he said. “I’m so sorry.”

WCCO had reached out to Dornink’s office for comment but had not heard back yet.

WCCO had also reached out to the Minnesota Pilots Association for comment on Thursday afternoon and had not heard back yet.

