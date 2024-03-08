Bay Area man robbed, kidnapped by man hired to work on his classic truck, police say

By Lindsay Weber

LIVERMORE, California (KCRA) — Two men were arrested in the Bay Area after they allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man who had hired one of them to work on his truck, according to the Livermore Police Department.

Livermore police said in December 2023, the victim enlisted 59-year-old Enrique Ballesteros to work on his classic Chevrolet C10 truck.

Police said Ballesteros and co-conspirator 46-year-old Ricardo Sahor in early January kidnapped, carjacked and robbed the man of cash, an electric mountain bike, tools and the Chevrolet truck.

Police arrested Ballesteros and Sahor last week. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Ballesteros and Sahor on Monday with carjacking, kidnapping, criminal threats and burglary.

Detectives were able to recover some of the victim’s stolen property, including the truck, which was found in the city of Sutter Creek in Amador County.

