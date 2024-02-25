11-year-old car enthusiast builds custom classic car

By Lauren Piesko

Click here for updates on this story

MILLINGTON, Michigan (WNEM) — A local classic car enthusiast is preparing for his second auto show in less than a year, and he’s only 11-years-old.

“Nobody else really in my class does this! My dad started working on his car and I thought it was pretty cool, so I started building my own cars and inventions,” said Landon Cunningham.

The Millington boy has already built his own custom car, taking parts from his go-kart and an old lawn mower to build a 1930 Ford replica.

“I was sitting in here one day and I found some go-kart parts and i was like ‘I want to build something out of this,’ So we looked and looked for a lawn mower and then found it, stretched it and then built it,” Cunningham said.

Easy enough right? Landon said it only took him 36 days to complete it, just in time to enter it in the Frankenmuth Auto Fest last fall.

“I was very impressed, very, very impressed. Thankfully it was during summer vacation and he spent every hour of every day out here,” said Joshua Cunningham, Landon’s father.

Joshua, who is a mechanic himself and said the best part of this experience has been watching his son embrace his own hobby.

“He was very ambitious when he came to me with the idea that he wanted to take this car to Frankenmuth Auto Fest last year and I told him, ‘it’s just over a month before that,’ and he had his hands full…and he said challenge accepted,” Joshua said.

Landon’s next stop with his Ford replica will be the Detroit Autorama Car Show, which runs March 1-3.

His family could not be more proud of him.

“They’re all pretty overwhelmed with it too. They’re just as proud as his mom and I are,” Joshua said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.