Police identify woman who allegedly smashed plates over OKC restaurant’s ‘endless shrimp’ policy

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Police have learned the identity of a woman sought in connection with an incident stemming from an “endless shrimp policy” at an Oklahoma City restaurant.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department posted a picture of a woman they say got into an argument with waitstaff late last week at a restaurant near Memorial and May. Police said the argument was about the restaurant’s “endless shrimp” policy that wasn’t truly endless.

Police said the woman allegedly smashed plates on the ground and became verbally aggressive with employees, according to police.

When a staff member called 911, a man tried to slap the phone out of her hand, police said. The man and woman then left without paying.

Later on Monday, police said they received a tip leading to the woman’s identification. Because she has been identified, KOCO 5 has chosen to remove the woman’s picture.

