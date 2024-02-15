Urbandale family shocked by a pack of wily coyotes that slammed in to their back door

By Todd Magel

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) — An Urbandale family had just finished watching the Super Bowl when they say a small pack of coyotes nearly busted through a back door of their home. The homeowner says it sounded like zombies trying to break into her patio door and windows.

“It was very loud. And you could hear them kind of clawing at the windows and barking and howling. And it was 10 minutes and it looked like the zombie apocalypse. But with dogs, instead of people trying to get on,” said Cassie Edgar.

Edgar wants to warn neighbors and anyone else in her area that a pack of wild coyotes is traveling around northwest Urbandale. She said they’re big.

“Our dog is about 80 pounds, and they weren’t quite as big as her. But I would say that they look like a good 60 pounds or so. And there were there were a lot of them out there,” she said.

They’re bold, too.

“They ran right into the glass there. And that’s the claw marks from them,” Edgar said, while showing the claw marks on the house.

Edgar’s security camera captured the rowdy coyotes slamming into her patio door. They didn’t break in, but they left some paw marks and some scratch marks.

“We put a chair in front of that door before we went to bed, and actually looked on Google and said, you know, can coyotes break through windows? And the answer was yes,” said Edgar.

Edgar and her family love nature and have seen plenty of birds, raccoons, opossum, even a lone coyote or two in the park that backs up to their home. But never a pack. And never one that seemed so aggressive. Luckily, they didn’t stick around.

“It’s great to be part of nature and live in the great wild. But then you also have to realize that you’re sharing this property with all of those creatures that live back there,” she said.

Edgar gave a copy of the video to the city of Urbandale and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. She wants to make sure neighbors with dogs and children are aware.

A DNR specialist says the coyotes look like they ran into the door by accident with no harm intended.

