4th grader writes Saginaw elementary school’s theme song

By Trae Harris

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan fourth grade student is sharing her talent and passion for music by creating her school’s first theme song.

Working hard with her studies, working hard on the basketball court, and now working hard with her pen, Aubrey Campbell just wrote Jessie Rouse Elementary School’s official song for the year, “Rouse House.”

“Stay happy, believe in yourself, and never give up,” she said.

Taking her talents to the booth and having a busy schedule with all her extracurricular activities, Aubrey is now driven to excel in her budding rap career, just as much as she working to keep up her straight A’s.

“It was really hard. But I just thought, ‘Aubrey you gotta do this’ and I love doing all this stuff. Like, I love playing basketball and I love rapping. So, I was like, ‘Aubrey you gotta pull through with this.’ So, I tried my best and I got here,” she said.

Aubrey is following in the footsteps of her teacher Eddie Thigpen.

It was a match made in heaven once he found out Aubrey could rap. He was already working on ideas for a school song, and it was music to his ears hearing Aubrey’s flow on the mic.

Then the duo got to work.

“Not a lot of kids can flow like that. So, I was like, ‘She might kind of got something a little bit,’” Thigpen said. “I kind of just took the urban approach to it. And it was kind of different, you know, and different don’t always get accepted. But I’m glad they took it how they did.”

The song talks about using PAWS, which stands for politeness, achievements, willing to learn, and safety. It’s a skill teachers use daily in the school to uplift their students.

“You don’t have to be negative or talk about certain derogatory things just to be a rapper. So, I’m glad I give them a different outlook on it,” Thigpen said.

As for Aubrey, she has some big aspirations for her future.

Literally, I’m dreaming of being a really famous rapper and basketball player. So, that’s what I’m hoping for really,” Aubrey said.

