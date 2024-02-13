SPD: Domestic incident causes victim to lose unborn baby

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A pregnant woman lost her unborn baby when she was beaten by a Shreveport man, Shreveport police said Monday.

SPD’s Domestic Violence Unit arrested Anthony Walker, 34, on Friday on charges of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim and domestic abuse battery with bodily injury.

Officers found the victim, who was about five months pregnant, while responding Tuesday night to a domestic abuse call in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. The woman was taken to a hospital for medical attention; however, her unborn baby did not survive due to the severity of her injuries, police said.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to holding perpetrators of domestic violence accountable and ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our community,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon said in a news release.

