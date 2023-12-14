Oswego man wins gold medal in bowling at Pan American Games

By JERAMIE BIZZLE

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The world’s greatest bowler is from west suburban Oswego.

This is not just someone pumping themselves up. he earned the title in November.

A.J. Johnson took the gold medal in the singles competition at the Pan American Games in Chile.

He told WBBM news radio it was surreal because he wasn’t even supposed to be there.

Johnson was there as a replacement for a sick USA teammate.

The Oswego High School alum now hopes bowling will become an Olympic sport.

