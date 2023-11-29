14-year-old accused of bringing loaded gun to Boston school

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A teenager is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a charter school in South Boston.

Police said staff members at UP Academy Boston on Dorchester Street found the gun Tuesday in the 14-year-old student’s backpack.

The boy was removed from class, and police were called to take possession of the gun.

The student was placed under arrest and charged with delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit, unlawful possession of ammunition and delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

