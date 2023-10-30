Six arrested in multi-agency operation; drugs, stolen firearms & WMD seized

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

YANCEY COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Six people are in custody after a multi-agency investigation led to a significant drug bust in Yancey County.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says a joint operation between their office, the NC State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) led to the execution of six search warrants at multiple locations from Wednesday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Oct. 27.

During the operation, officers discovered and seized 1.36 pounds of methamphetamine, precursors to manufacture methamphetamine, 28 firearms of which two had been reported stolen and one weapon of mass destruction.

“This operation is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our law enforcement personnel who work tirelessly to protect our communities from the harm caused by illegal drugs,” said Yance County Sheriff Shane Hilliard. “This seizure sends a strong message that we will not tolerate the presence of drug traffickers in our community.”

Arrested were:

Matthew Brian McCubbin, 53, of Burnsville. McCubbin was charged with (3) counts Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine, (3) counts Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substance, (3) counts Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, (3) counts Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, (3) counts Felony Possession/Distribution Precursor Methamphetamine and (3) counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McCubbin is being held in the Yancey County Detention Center without bond.

Scott Daniel Tipton, 48, of Burnsville, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession Weapon Mass Destruction, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia. Unlawful manufacturing of alcohol. Tipton is being held in the Yancey County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

Robert Anthony Dorsey, 44, of Fletcher, was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession Drug Paraphernalia. Dorsey is being held in the Yancey County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

Tamera Jalil McCubbin, 31, of Burnsville, was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McCubbin is being held in the Yancey County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Teisha Shi Gilliam, 30, of Burnsville, was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Gilliam is being held in the Yancey County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

Jared Maurice Hatch, 39 of Fletcher, was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm and was also served with an outstanding warrant out of Henderson County for Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor. Hatch is being held in the Yancey County Detention Center under a $252,000 bond.

