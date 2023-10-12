Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Timeline: Trial for Jupiter man charged with locking adopted teenage son in a box for hours

By
Published 7:11 am

By Danielle Scruggs

Click here for updates on this story

    WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Deliberations began Thursday in the case of Timothy Ferriter, the man who locked his son in a box.

Ferriter’s charges stem from claims he and his wife Tracy locked their 14-year-old adopted son in a box-like room in their Jupiter garage for hours at a time.

The defense is calling it a case of bad parenting, but the prosecution says there was criminal intent.

Ferriter told a judge Wednesday that he will not testify in his own defense.

He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content