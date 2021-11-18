Bacon Academy (CT) football season cancelled, staff members placed on leave amid investigation

By KAITLYN NAPLES, MATTHEW CAMPBELL

COLCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — Bacon Academy’s football season has been cancelled and multiple staff members were placed on paid administrative leave amid an active Title IX investigation.

According to a statement put out by the Colchester school district, an investigation has been ongoing into incidents that involved interactions of student athletes from two athletic teams.

Sources told Channel 3 the investigation involves the football team and the cheerleading squad.

Details about these incidents, when they happened, or when they were reported were not released.

Title IX typically deals with discrimination based on gender in sports.

Superintendent of schools Jeffrey Burt did acknowledge this will be a lengthy investigation, saying “While the District has completed the initial investigation of certain allegations, district officials have learned of multiple additional allegations that must be investigated.”

The district said staff members will remain on paid administrative leave until further notice.

Additionally, the remainder of the school’s football season was cancelled. The team had one game left in the season, against Rham.

The Colchester First Selectman’s office said they did not receive any information regarding this incident from the superintendent’s office nor the chairperson of the Board of Education.

“I have received concerns from parents about the ongoing situation, but it would be premature for me to comment at this time because of lack of verification. If even a fraction of what I am hearing is true, this is a serious concern. I expect complete transparency and accountability regarding the situation and its overall outcome,” the statement posted on Facebook said.

