Homicide investigation underway, days after bow & arrow shooting in North Carolina

By Kari Barrows

MADISON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Law enforcement in one mountain county are working their second homicide investigation this week.

Few details have been released at this time, but Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood confirms with News 13 a homicide investigation involving the Burton Cove area is underway.

Sheriff Harwood says officers are currently working to obtain felony murder warrants.

He says more information should be available about the investigation soon.

This is the second homicide investigation Madison County law enforcement have been involved with this week. One man is currently in custody, charged with murder after a fatal bow and arrow shooting happened Wednesday.

Warrants show Richard Eugene Towe, Sr., 51, of Marshall, was arrested and charged with felony murder for the death of Cody Jonathan Garrett. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this investigation.

