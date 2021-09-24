Bus driver gets big homecoming after 266 days battling Covid-19

CNN - Regional

By Alan Shope

BRAYMER, Missouri (KMBC) — A Braymer, Missouri, bus driver has finally been discharged from the hospital following a long battle with COVID-19. On Thursday, Phil Clevenger left his Kansas City area hospital for a big homecoming back in his community.

Wade Schroeder the Superintendent of the Braymer C-4 School District says that the community is excited to have him back after so long.

“He’s had a long road,” Schroeder said.

Clevenger checked out of St. Luke’s Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas. He’s been battling COVID-19 for 266 days. He was first administered to the hospital in January.

Clevenger’s mother, Beverly Clevenger is overwhelmed to finally have her son out of the hospital

“There’s no words to express how you feel,” Clevenger said.

His fellow bus drivers shared a similarly familial sentiment.

“It’s like having a brother gone,” Fellow bus driver Tomme Sue Feil said.

Feil took on Clevenger’s routes when he left for the hospital. He says he’s been hoping for the best.

“There was times that you know all we can do is pray.” Feil said.

With his old bus in tow, the entire town of Braymer came out to chant Clevenger’s name and welcome him home. Clevenger didn’t see the huge response coming.

“It’s a little bit emotional. Just overwhelming, more than I realized,” Clevenger said.

He says the battle was hard and that it’s certainly something he doesn’t want to do again. However, Clevenger does look forward to finally being able to get behind the wheel of a bus.

His mother says that Clevenger loves the kids he takes to school. Based on the warm response at his homecoming, they appear to love him right back.

“Struggles that he’s had has been pretty inspirational,” Schroeder said.

Clevenger still faces a long recovery, and it could be quite some time before he gets to drive his bus. He says the community support and their motivation helped him beat COVID-19.

