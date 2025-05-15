Winery Wellness Walk helps spread Mental Health Awareness in Santa Barbara County

BUELLTON, Calif. - This weekend walkers can take a step in the right direction to raise money for mental wellness in Santa Barbara County.

The fundraiser called, Peace of Mind - 10,000 steps in the Right Direction, is the 6th annual walk through the Alma Rosa vineyard, just outside of Buellton.

The walkers will be on a route through the winery for about four miles. It goes through the vineyards at different elevations. Some are not normally open for the public.

This special walk began in 2019 and hundreds have taken part in the effort to support the programs funded by the benefit event.

All the money raised will go to the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara and related programs to assist in mental health through the One Mind organization.

This is all in line with May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

The walk begins at 9:00am and ends about noon with a reception involving wine and snacks.

The event is supported by several regional wine makers.

For more information go to: Alma Rosa Winery