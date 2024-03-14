Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Clippers’ Harden, Bulls’ White sidelined; Leonard available for Los Angeles

By
Published 5:04 pm

CHICAGO (AP) — The Clippers and Bulls were missing key players Thursday, with Los Angeles’ James Harden out with a strained left shoulder and Chicago’s Coby White sidelined because of a sore right hip.

Kawhi Leonard was available for the Clippers after leaving Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves because of back spasms.

Harden had played in 59 consecutive games since being acquired from Philadelphia in a three-team trade that included Oklahoma City on Nov. 1. The three-time scoring champion is averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 assists.

As for Leonard, coach Tyronn Lue wasn’t sure if he would be on a minutes restriction. On Tuesday, he played the entire first quarter, but was seen leaving the Clippers’ downtown arena during the second quarter.

“Just making sacrifices, trying to be on the floor for your teammates and for your team, that’s huge for us,” Lue said.

The Bulls, meanwhile, were breathing a little easier after imaging showed White was not seriously injured, coach Billy Donovan said. He is day to day after Pascal Siakam blocked his layup and landed on him near the end of regulation in Chicago’s overtime win at Indiana on Wednesday. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content