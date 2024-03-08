Senators’ Parker Kelly suspended 2 games without pay by NHL for illegal check to head

NEW YORK (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to the head against Los Angeles defenseman Andreas Englund.

Kelly was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head with 3:35 left in the Senators’ 4-3 overtime loss in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The suspension will cost Kelly $7,943. He has six goals and seven assists in 61 games this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl