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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 6 at 11:17AM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 7:10 pm
Published 11:17 am

* WHAT…Temperatures from 90 to around 100 expected…except up to
105 across the warmest mountains and interior valleys of San Luis
Obispo county.

* WHERE…Interior mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara,
and San Luis Obispo counties as well as the San Fernando, San
Gabriel, Santa Clarita, Cuyama and San Luis Obispo interior
valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The warmest temperatures with this event are
expected to occur Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with only a
very modest cool down Friday providing little relief. Temperatures
are expected to cool down slightly more over the weekend, but
remain above normal into the following week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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