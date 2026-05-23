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Strong onshore flow in place, Sunday May 23rd forecast

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Published 4:03 pm

A very typical Spring pattern is in place which means the May marine layer is firmly locked in place. Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool to mild side for Sunday with coastal highs hovering mostly in the 60's. Some clearing is possible, but it would be a good idea to plane for a cool beach experience and hopefully some sunshine will poke through by the middle of the day. Inland areas will stay very nice with highs expected to warm in to the 70's and possibly lower 80's.

Looking ahead, clouds and cool temperatures will hold through much of the upcoming week. It could be a bit windy at times as afternoon northwesterly flow increases. Highs near the coast will stay in the 60's with possibly lower 60's for the coolest beach communities. Inland areas will see better afternoon clearing and breezy northerly winds at times. Highs in the warmest valleys should remain in the upper 70's to lower 80's. Better clearing with building high pressure is expected by late in the work week. This will also lead to a gradual warm up as we head through next weekend. Some of our forecast model runs are hinting at a pretty good jump in temperatures by next Sunday, but it's a bit early to forecast that quite yet and we will keep an eye on it just in case.

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Shawn Quien

Shawn Quien is the weekend weather anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Shawn, click here.

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