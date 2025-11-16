More rain ahead, Monday Nov 17th forecast

Showers continue across the entire region as a very moist southerly flow holds firm. All watches and advisories have been cancelled, but could easily be put back in to play if heavy showers persist for an extended amount of time. Look for overnight lows to dip in to the 50's for most areas with highs on Monday only reaching the upper 50's and very low 60's. Another shot of moderate to heavy rain will start to move through the entire region very early Monday from north to south. The rain will start to taper off through mid to late Monday morning, but scattered pop up showers will be possible through Monday night and even in to early Tuesday. We could pick up an additional three quarters to one and and a quarter inch of rain. This will add to an already very impressive amount that we have received in less than one week.

We expect to then see a break in the rainfall for late Tuesday and Wednesday before another wave of Pacific moisture takes aim at the West Coast. Clouds will increase late Wednesday and more showers are expected early Thursday and lasting through the day. This system is swinging more from the north which means that the moist southerly flow component will be missing. This means we should pretty light rain amounts with only some pockets of moderate rainfall. The entire system then scoots to our south and this is where it gets interesting. Our forecast models see the storm then meandering off of Southern California before pushing back toward the northeast. We will have to monitor closely just in case it bring a second chance for showers over the weekend and in to early Thanksgiving week. We will watch it closely and update our forecast through next week. Stay tuned to our website and broadcasts for the latest information.