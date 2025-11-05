Drying Thursday, warm & sunny weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain will impact San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties Wednesday night.

Rainfall amounts will be mostly under a quarter inch - with northwest SLO County being a potential outlier.

Only drizzle is expected south of Point Conception through Thursday morning.

Offshore winds kick in Thursday as clouds begin to clear in the afternoon, more sunshine arrives Friday with a weekend warmup to above average conditions.

Winds may near advisory levels for the south coast and possibly Santa Anas in Ventura County over the weekend.

Rain chances return next week with the potential for multiple inches of rain across the entire region.

High surf and tides continue to be expected along our local coastlines through Friday.