Moderate rain Tuesday morning, drying out by the evening

A large squall line of thunderstorms passed through the Central Coast Monday night. Multiple Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties due to the amount of rotation and heavy rain. As of now, no tornado damage has been reported. Showers will last through the first half of Tuesday before turning intermittent by the evening. The heaviest rain has passed, however expect some heavier showers imbedded within some bands of rain. Rainfall amounts look to be on par with the forecast, most areas receiving close to an inch or more. Winds are still not up to advisory levels but some isolated gusts could cause damage. This is an exceptionally cool system so temperatures will rise into the 60s and low 70s.

We begin to dry out by Wednesday. Skies return to mostly sunny and the weather pattern shift back to normal. Expect some marine clouds and fog to start the morning. It will also be an exceptionally cool night, so Frost alerts may be issued. Highs will still be cool, expect 60s and 70s again. Grab those sweaters!

Dry weather holds Thursday through the rest of the workweek. Minimal day to day shifts are expected other than the timing of the marine clouds clearing. Winds look to hold steady and temperatures rebound back to 70s and 80 by the weekend.