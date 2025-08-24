Cool down continues, Monday Aug 25th forecast

Our recent heat wave continues to weaken and Monsoon moisture has most;y stayed to our east. This has left us with stunning weather as we head in to the last days of August. Look for more fog to develop along the Central Coast and push inland through the evening with some patchy dense fog possible.South of Point Conception should also see patchy light fog. The ocean has warmed up noticeably the farther south you go and that helps to weaken and thin out the fog. For Monday, look for another fantastic day with further cooling expect inland. Highs will be mostly in the 60's and 70's for the coast with 80's and 90's farther inland.

Looking ahead, things stay mostly quiet next week as we head toward the start of September. The usual routine of late night and early morning fog giving way to mild sunshine will be our main weather story. We do need to keep a close eye on a couple of potential systems both to the north and south of us. A tropical system is growing in strength off of Mexico and this could get close enough to spread clouds across the region by late in the work week. Rain chances could come in to play, but should stay mostly in Southern California. The second system is expected to break free of the Jet Stream to our north and slide south late next week. This one should also stay just enough to our north and not affect us other than keep the onshore flow going. As is always necessary and prudent, forecasters will be keeping an eye on our satellites and radars to see just how they affect the West Coast. We expect a fairly quiet week and Labor Day weekend, but if anything changes we will quickly pass that on to you!

