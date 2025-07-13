A nice week ahead, Monday July 14th forecast

Our latest heat wave continues to slowly break as high pressure shifts its position which in turn allows for cooler ocean air to push inland.. For tonight and in to ear;y Monday, look for more fog along the coast which will drift across the coastal plains and hopefully in to interior valleys. Lows will drop in the 50's and 60's. Highs on Monday should mirror what we saw for Saturday with a few more degrees of cooling expected inland. Temperatures will be in the 60's to very low 70's near our coastline. Inland areas should warm once again in the 80's and low 90's.

Looking ahead, further cooling is expected as we head in to next week as the on shore flow holds steady across Central and Southern California. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler inland with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 80's by mid week. Winds should stay mostly below advisory levels with the usual daily sea breeze strengthening during the afternoon hours. Marine layer clouds will hug much of the coastline and some beach areas may struggle to see sunshine even by the afternoon. By the second half of the work week, high pressure is expected to shift back closer to us and strengthen again. This means another warm up is expected as we head toward next weekend. Details are still a bit hazy with regard to how warm we will get, but we may see triple digits once again by net weekend for our inland areas. Lastly, we will also be monitoring the potential for some Monsoonal moisture streaming up from the southeast. Always a very tricky weather pattern to forecast that needs to be watched closely. For now it appears the Monsoon door opens late in the work week with impacts lasting in to next weekend. We will stay on top of this all next week and do our bets to let you know if any thunderstorm chances come our way.